A civil-military panel approved designs for an upgrade of the W88 nuclear ballistic missile warhead carried aboard U.S. submarines, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said Jan. 16.Panel members, drawn from within and outside of the Department of…
W88 Warhead Upgrade Nailed Final Design Review, NNSA Says
A civil-military panel approved designs for an upgrade of the W88 nuclear ballistic missile warhead carried aboard U.S. submarines, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said Jan. 16.Panel members, drawn from within and outside of the Department of…