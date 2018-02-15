The private equity firm Veritas Capital on Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire the US Public Sector business of the consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).Terms of the deal, which is expected to close shortly after receiving regulatory approvals, were…
Veritas Acquires PwC’sUS Public Sector Business
The private equity firm Veritas Capital on Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire the US Public Sector business of the consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).Terms of the deal, which is expected to close shortly after receiving regulatory approvals, were…