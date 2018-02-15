Veritas Acquires PwC’sUS Public Sector Business

Defense Daily | 02/15/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

The private equity firm Veritas Capital on Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire the US Public Sector business of the consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).Terms of the deal, which is expected to close shortly after receiving regulatory approvals, were…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *