Vectrus, Inc. [VEC] last week said it has acquired U.S. government technology solutions provider SENTEL Corp. in a $36 million cash deal that strengthens its technology capabilities and expands its customer base, including with the intelligence community.Vectrus,…
Vectrus Acquires Technology Solutions, Supply Chain Management Provider SENTEL
