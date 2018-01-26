Vectrus Acquires Technology Solutions, Supply Chain Management Provider SENTEL

Defense Daily | 01/26/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

Vectrus, Inc. [VEC] last week said it has acquired U.S. government technology solutions provider SENTEL Corp. in a $36 million cash deal that strengthens its technology capabilities and expands its customer base, including with the intelligence community.Vectrus,…

