Unified NDAA Calls On Pentagon to Accelerate LRSO and GBSD
The 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, which the House could vote on Thursday, calls on the Pentagon to speed up modernization of the nuclear-armed intercontinental ballistic-missile fleet and air-launched cruise missiles.The unified National Defense Authorization…