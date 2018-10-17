ULA Completes 50th Launch For U.S. Air Force With AEHF Mission

Defense Daily | 10/17/2018 | DDN Staff

United Launch Alliance (ULA) successfully carried the fourth Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) mission into orbit for the U.S. Air Force on an Atlas V rocket that took off early Wednesday morning from Cape Canaveral. This rocket used was an Atlas V Evolved…

