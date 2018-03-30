The United Kingdom is looking for ways to drive down the cost of operating and sustaining its F-35 Joint Strike Fighter fleet now that the program is transitioning from its initial development phase to significant production quantities, a UK defense official said…
UK Eyes Cutting F-35 Sustainment Costs
