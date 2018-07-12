Northrop Grumman [NOC] has delivered software to the U.S. Army for the UH-60V Black Hawk helicopter to enter limited user testing (LUT) ― a critical milestone leading into production.Under a contract awarded in 2014, Northrop Grumman is partnered with the Army…
UH-60V Enters User Test With Northrop Avionics Software Delivery
Northrop Grumman [NOC] has delivered software to the U.S. Army for the UH-60V Black Hawk helicopter to enter limited user testing (LUT) ― a critical milestone leading into production.Under a contract awarded in 2014, Northrop Grumman is partnered with the Army…