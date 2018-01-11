An ongoing operational assessment of small unmanned aircraft systems aboard a Coast Guard cutter has demonstrated new ways to help in drug interdiction missions and increase the chances of catching drug smugglers at sea without tipping them off and giving them…
In UAS Assessments, Coast Guard Finding Success In Drug Interdictions
