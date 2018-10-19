The U.S. and South Korean militaries have suspended another joint exercise this year as diplomatic efforts continue with North Korea, the Defense Department said Oct. 19.Defense Secretary James Mattis and Minister of National Defense Jeong Kyeong-doo suspended…
U.S., South Korea Suspend Another Joint Military Exercise
