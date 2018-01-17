The U.S. Army is moving forward with a plan to buy more UH-72 Lakotas after a lawsuit blocked a previous effort to add more than a dozen of the Airbus utility aircraft to its training fleet. A sources-sought notice released Jan. 4 outlined the Army’s interest…
U.S. Army Pursues UH-72A Procurement After Lawsuit Derailment
