U.S. Army Orders 250 Touchscreen Displays To Upgrade UH-60 Avionics
Under an ongoing $226 million contract, BAE Systems will install 250 touchscreen displays on U.S. Army UH-60A/L Black Hawk helicopters.The recently awarded task order is for touch screen computer display units (CDU) to upgrade the company’s ASN-128 Doppler GPS…