The State Department has cleared the United Kingdom $3.5 billion purchase of 16 H-47 Extended Range Boeing [BA] Chinook heavy lift helicopters.The U.K. has about 60 Chinooks in its inventory and first bought the helos in the mid-1980s. The Extended Range Chinooks…
U.K. Cleared For $3.5 Billion Buy of 16 Extended Range Chinooks
The State Department has cleared the United Kingdom $3.5 billion purchase of 16 H-47 Extended Range Boeing [BA] Chinook heavy lift helicopters.The U.K. has about 60 Chinooks in its inventory and first bought the helos in the mid-1980s. The Extended Range Chinooks…