Two teams set to compete on the U.S. Navy’s Next Generation Enterprise Networks Re-compete (NGEN-R) contract have officially announced their partnerships on Friday and Monday.Leidos [LDOS] said Monday it is working with IBM [IBM], Unisys [UIS], and Verizon’s…
Two Navy IT NGEN-R Teams Start To Take Shape
Two teams set to compete on the U.S. Navy’s Next Generation Enterprise Networks Re-compete (NGEN-R) contract have officially announced their partnerships on Friday and Monday.Leidos [LDOS] said Monday it is working with IBM [IBM], Unisys [UIS], and Verizon’s…