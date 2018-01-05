Turkey has awarded three companies, including France and Italy’s Eurosam, an 18-month contract to study future designs for a joint long range air and missile defense system.The deal was signed during a meeting Jan. 5 in Paris between Turkish President Recep Tayyip…
Turkey Awards Three Companies Deal To Develop Future Missile Defense System
