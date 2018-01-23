The Transportation Security Administration is in the final stages of testing technology that can detect the presence of explosives on a person at stand-off ranges, David Pekoske, the agency’s chief, told a Senate panel on Tuesday.Pekoske said the operational…
TSA Completing Testing Of Standoff Explosive Detection Capabilities For Soft Targets
The Transportation Security Administration is in the final stages of testing technology that can detect the presence of explosives on a person at stand-off ranges, David Pekoske, the agency’s chief, told a Senate panel on Tuesday.Pekoske said the operational…