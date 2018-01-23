TSA Completing Testing Of Standoff Explosive Detection Capabilities For Soft Targets

Defense Daily | 01/23/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

The Transportation Security Administration is in the final stages of testing technology that can detect the presence of explosives on a person at stand-off ranges, David Pekoske, the agency’s chief, told a Senate panel on Tuesday.Pekoske said the operational…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *