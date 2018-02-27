Trump Taps Livermore Hand to Lead NNSA Weapons Programs

Defense Daily | 02/27/2018 | Dan Leone

President Trump plans to nominate current Lawrence Livermore hand Charles Verdon to lead the National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) roughly $9-billion-a-year nuclear weapons portfolio.The White House announced its intention in a press release late…

