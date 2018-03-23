President Donald Trump signed the $1.3-trillion fiscal year 2018 omnibus appropriations bill into law March 23, saying the need for increased military funding outweighed his misgivings about several non-defense aspects of the bill.The omnibus (H.R. 1625), which…
Trump Signs Omnibus Spending Bill Despite Non-Defense Concerns
