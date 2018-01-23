President Trump signed into law late Jan. 22 a continuing resolution (CR) that funds the government through Feb. 8 and ends a three-day federal shutdown.Earlier that evening, the Senate and House passed the CR (H.R. 195) by votes of 81-18 and 266-150, respectively.…
Trump Signs Fourth CR For FY 2018 Into Law
