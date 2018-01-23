The Trump administration is developing a second set of proposed legislative authorities to allow relevant federal departments and agencies the ability to counter unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in domestic airspace, according to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen…
Trump Administration Working New Proposal to Counter Domestic UAS Threats
The Trump administration is developing a second set of proposed legislative authorities to allow relevant federal departments and agencies the ability to counter unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in domestic airspace, according to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen…