The Russian government is behind an ongoing and deliberate cyber hacking campaign against the energy sector in the U.S. but so far attempts to access critical network systems have failed, senior national security officials said on Thursday.The Trump administration’s…
Trump Administration Says Russia Hacking U.S. Energy Grid; Levies New Sanctions
The Russian government is behind an ongoing and deliberate cyber hacking campaign against the energy sector in the U.S. but so far attempts to access critical network systems have failed, senior national security officials said on Thursday.The Trump administration’s…