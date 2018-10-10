TransDigm To Acquire Esterline For $4 Billion In Deal That Expands Aerospace, Defense Products

Defense Daily | 10/10/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

TransDigm Group Inc. [TDG] on Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire Esterline Technologies Corp. [ESL] for $4 billion in cash in a deal that expands its proprietary mix of products for the aerospace and defense markets.TransDigm expects the transaction to close…

