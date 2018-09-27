Thales has received a 10-year contract to deliver the first two-channel handheld radios for Army battlefield communications under the Leader Radio program, the company said on Thursday.The Army has placed an initial order for 1,540 of Thales’ AN/PRC-148C IMBITR…
Thales Receives 10-Year Army Deal To Join Harris In Delivering Two-Channel Leader Radios
