Thales To Acquire Gemalto In Acceleration Of Digital Security Strategy

Defense Daily International | 12/22/2017 | Calvin Biesecker

France’s Thales on Dec. 17 said it has agreed to acquire Gemalto, a provider of a range of digital security solutions and capabilities, in a $5.7 billion deal to accelerate its strategy around digital technologies and data security.Thales beat out France-based Atos,…

