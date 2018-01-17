Textron [TXT] and the U.S. Navy have agreed to develop and integrate new offensive and other payloads on the company’s unmanned surface vehicle, the company told Defense Daily in an interview last week.The company signed a cooperative research and development…
Textron And U.S. Navy To Test Offensive Weapons On Unmanned Surface Vehicle
