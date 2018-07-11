Textron [TXT] has received a prototype development contract from the Army to develop a new weapon system for its Next Generation Squad Automatic Rifle (NGSAR) program, which is intended to replace the over 80,000 M249 Squad Automatic Weapons (SAW), the company…
Textron To Develop Prototype For Potential Army M249 Weapon Replacement
