Detection technology for threats like explosives worn on a person’s body or carried in a backpack is three to five years from being ready for deployment to protect relatively open, high-throughput areas such as mass transit stations, according to a Department…
Technology to Detect Threats in Open Areas Still Several Years Away, DHS Official Says
