Tech Developments
TSA to Test Analogic’s CT Scanner at JFK CheckpointThe Transportation Security Administration is working with American Airlines to begin demonstrating this month a computed tomography (CT)-based scanner supplied by Analogic at the Terminal 8 security checkpoint…