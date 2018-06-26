OSI Systems’ CT Checkpoint Scanner Approved in EuropeOSI Systems [OSIS] says its computed tomography (CT)-based checkpoint parcel scanner has received Standard C2 approval by the European Civil Aviation Conference for airport checkpoints. The standard means that…
Tech Developments
OSI Systems’ CT Checkpoint Scanner Approved in EuropeOSI Systems [OSIS] says its computed tomography (CT)-based checkpoint parcel scanner has received Standard C2 approval by the European Civil Aviation Conference for airport checkpoints. The standard means that…