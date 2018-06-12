TSA Certifies Smiths Detection CT-Based Checkpoint ScannerSmiths Detection says the U.S. Transportation Security Administration has certified the company’s HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX computed tomography-based checkpoint scanner for the Transportation Security Laboratory…
Tech Developments
