Unisys Introduces Analytics for Helping Border AgentsUnisys [UIS] has introduced LineSight, software that it says uses data analytics and machine learning to flag potential threats in near-real time. The company, building on its more than 15 years of experience…
Tech Developments
Unisys Introduces Analytics for Helping Border AgentsUnisys [UIS] has introduced LineSight, software that it says uses data analytics and machine learning to flag potential threats in near-real time. The company, building on its more than 15 years of experience…