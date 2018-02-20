Tech Developments

Homeland Security Report | 02/20/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

CBP Deploys Integrated Fixed Towers in SonoitaCustoms and Border Protection (CBP) has accepted and deployed an integrated radar and camera tower system in a third area of the southern U.S. border. The Integrated Fixed Tower System (IFT), designed and built by Elbit…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *