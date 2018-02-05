Tech Developments

Homeland Security Report | 02/05/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

Leidos Withdraws Protest of TSA Award to PeratonThe Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has lifted a stop work order it had placed on Peraton last October pending the outcome of a protest by Leidos [LDOS] of a potential $578 million contract the agency…

