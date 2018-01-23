DHS S&T, MIT Test Crowd Scanning Millimeter Wave Imaging TechnologyThe Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology (S&T) Directorate in partnership with researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory last October…
Tech Developments
DHS S&T, MIT Test Crowd Scanning Millimeter Wave Imaging TechnologyThe Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology (S&T) Directorate in partnership with researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory last October…