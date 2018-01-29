Tax Provision Sends Lockheed Martin To Fourth Quarter Loss, But Benefits Coming And Operating Results Strong

Defense Daily | 01/29/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Monday posted a loss in the fourth quarter due to a one-time negative tax impact but overall the company’s operating results were strong and earnings, after adjusting for the tax charge, easily beat analysts’ expectations.The tax provision…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *