Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Monday posted a loss in the fourth quarter due to a one-time negative tax impact but overall the company’s operating results were strong and earnings, after adjusting for the tax charge, easily beat analysts’ expectations.The tax provision…
Tax Provision Sends Lockheed Martin To Fourth Quarter Loss, But Benefits Coming And Operating Results Strong
Lockheed Martin [LMT] on Monday posted a loss in the fourth quarter due to a one-time negative tax impact but overall the company’s operating results were strong and earnings, after adjusting for the tax charge, easily beat analysts’ expectations.The tax provision…