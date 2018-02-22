Tax Benefit Lifts Leidos In Fourth Quarter

Defense Daily | 02/22/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

Leidos [LDOS] on Thursday posted a hefty increase in net income in its fourth quarter squarely on the back of a one-time tax benefit whiles sales dipped slightly.Net income nearly doubled to $114 million, 74 cents earnings per share (EPS), from $59 million (39…

