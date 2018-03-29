Following another year of an upward trend in private sector cyber attacks, industry can expect to see rapidly changing ransomware variants and an emphasis from hackers on software-targeted supply chain attacks, according to a new Symantec [SYMC] report. The software…
Symantec: Industry Facing New Ransomware, Supply Chain Software Attacks
Following another year of an upward trend in private sector cyber attacks, industry can expect to see rapidly changing ransomware variants and an emphasis from hackers on software-targeted supply chain attacks, according to a new Symantec [SYMC] report. The software…