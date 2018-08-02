The Swedish government is empowering the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to procure and enter into an agreement with the U.S. to procure the Patriot air and missile defense system, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.Last November the government…
Sweden Says It Will Buy Two Patriot Batteries
The Swedish government is empowering the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) to procure and enter into an agreement with the U.S. to procure the Patriot air and missile defense system, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.Last November the government…