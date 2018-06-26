Corporate dealmakers are optimistic about the economy and believe mergers and acquisitions (M&A) will pick up over the next year due to changes in tax laws and more budget certainty, according to a survey of the aerospace, defense and government services sectors…
Survey FInds Optimism On Economy, M&A Activity In Aerospace, Defense And Federal Services
