The USS Frank Cable (AS-40) submarine tender finished its planned dry-dock repair availability in Portland, Ore., and steamed to its homeport in Guam on Dec. 21, the Navy said Dec. 28.Vigor Industrial completed $56 million of improvements, maintenance, equipment…
Submarine Tender USS Frank Cable Finishes Repairs And Heads To Guam
The USS Frank Cable (AS-40) submarine tender finished its planned dry-dock repair availability in Portland, Ore., and steamed to its homeport in Guam on Dec. 21, the Navy said Dec. 28.Vigor Industrial completed $56 million of improvements, maintenance, equipment…