Every sector of the defense industrial base has been hit by a decline in contracts first from the military drawdown from lengthy wars in the Middle East and Asia and a second jab from Congress with the Budget Control Act of 2011.The decline in contract obligations…
Study: Drawdown, Budget Caps Have Harmed Every Sector Of Defense Industrial Base
