  • Home /
  • Nuclear/
  • STRATCOM Commander Says NNSA Must Resolve Pit Problems By Year’s End

STRATCOM Commander Says NNSA Must Resolve Pit Problems By Year’s End

Defense Daily | 08/01/2018 | Dan Leone

OMAHA, Neb. — The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) may not be able to produce 80 nuclear-warhead cores a year by 2030 unless by the end of this year it solves some of the issues preventing it from converting an unfinished plutonium disposal plant…

More Stories You Might Like