OMAHA, Neb. — The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) may not be able to produce 80 nuclear-warhead cores a year by 2030 unless by the end of this year it solves some of the issues preventing it from converting an unfinished plutonium disposal plant…
STRATCOM Commander Says NNSA Must Resolve Pit Problems By Year’s End
OMAHA, Neb. — The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) may not be able to produce 80 nuclear-warhead cores a year by 2030 unless by the end of this year it solves some of the issues preventing it from converting an unfinished plutonium disposal plant…