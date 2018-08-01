OMAHA, Neb.--The Air Force will buy a new helicopter to protect its nuclear missile fields even if it kills Air Force Gen. John Hyten or he is forced to murder someone, the Strategic Command chief half-joked Aug 1."We’re going to get a new helicopter if have…
STRATCOM Chief: Air Force Will Replace Huey ‘If I Have To Die Trying’
OMAHA, Neb.--The Air Force will buy a new helicopter to protect its nuclear missile fields even if it kills Air Force Gen. John Hyten or he is forced to murder someone, the Strategic Command chief half-joked Aug 1."We’re going to get a new helicopter if have…