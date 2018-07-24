A top Department of Homeland Security official says that states do not have enough funds to replace outdated voting systems ahead of the midterm elections in November. Christopher Krebs, DHS undersecretary for the National Protection and Programs Directorate,…
States Short of Funds to Replace Outdated Election Systems, DHS Official Warns
A top Department of Homeland Security official says that states do not have enough funds to replace outdated voting systems ahead of the midterm elections in November. Christopher Krebs, DHS undersecretary for the National Protection and Programs Directorate,…