State Department OKs Sale Of Naval Equipment And Weapons To Kuwait And Finland

Defense Daily | 02/21/2018 | Rich Abott

The State Department approved two possible Foreign Military Sales (FMS) on Tuesday to Kuwait for $100 million in fast patrol boats and Finland for $70 million in MK 41 Vertical Launching Systems (VLS), respectively.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA)…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *