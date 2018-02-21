The State Department approved two possible Foreign Military Sales (FMS) on Tuesday to Kuwait for $100 million in fast patrol boats and Finland for $70 million in MK 41 Vertical Launching Systems (VLS), respectively.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA)…
State Department OKs Sale Of Naval Equipment And Weapons To Kuwait And Finland
