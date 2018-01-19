State Department OK’s $6.5 Billion Sale Of 34 F-35s To Belgium

  • Home /
Defense Daily | 01/19/2018 | Rich Abott

The State Department approved a possible $6.5 billion Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Belgium for 34 Conventional Take-off and Landing (CTOL) F-35A variants.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) told Congress of the certification on Friday. Hill Air Force…

