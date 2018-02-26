The State Department and Department of Defense have announced a new $40 million initiative to improve offensive responses or countering disinformation campaigns ahead of anticipated Russian interference in the 2018 midterm elections. DoD will transfer funds to…
State Department, DoD Launch $40 Million Initiative For Countering Foreign Election Interference
The State Department and Department of Defense have announced a new $40 million initiative to improve offensive responses or countering disinformation campaigns ahead of anticipated Russian interference in the 2018 midterm elections. DoD will transfer funds to…