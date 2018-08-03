Latvia is cleared to buy four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from Sikorsky [LMT] under a potential $200 million deal approved by the U.S. State Department. The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced the deal Aug. 3. It includes the four aircraft in standard…
State Department Clears Latvia For UH-60M Purchase
