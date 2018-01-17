The State Department has approved a possible $500 million deal with Saudi Arabia to provide continued support for the country’s Patriot missile defense systems. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress on Wednesday of the foreign military…
State Department Okays $500 Million Patriot Support Deal With Saudi Arabia
The State Department has approved a possible $500 million deal with Saudi Arabia to provide continued support for the country’s Patriot missile defense systems. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress on Wednesday of the foreign military…