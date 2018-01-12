The State Department has approved a possible $133.3 million deal with Japan for four Standard Missile-3 Block IIA missiles.The Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress on Jan. 9 of the foreign military sale (FMS).“If concluded, this proposed sale…
State Department Approves Possible $133.3 Million Missile Deal With Japan
