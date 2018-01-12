The State Department has approved a possible $98.4 million deal with Mexico for six RGM-84L Harpoon Block II surface launched missiles, 23 Block II Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) tactical missiles and six MK 54 Mod 0 lightweight torpedoes.The Defense Security Cooperation…
State Department Approves $98.4 Million Missile And Torpedo Deal With Mexico
